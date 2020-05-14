Family offers $200k reward for missing Chaffee County woman’s ‘safe return, no questions asked’

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The family of missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew is now offering a $200,000 reward for her “safe return, no questions asked.”

On Sunday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 225 and West Highway 50 on a report of a missing woman. Investigation revealed Suzanne Morphew, 49, from Maysville had gone for a bike ride in that area and had not returned home. A search began immediately.

Morphew’s nephew, Trevor Noel, who lives in Colorado, spoke with FOX21 about the increased reward.

Noel said Suzanne’s husband put out a reward of $100,000 and a family friend has matched the amount, totaling $200k for her safe return.

“She’s beloved member, and we want her back. Everyone in the family, we love her, we want her back,” Noel told FOX21.

Noel declined to comment if Suzanne had children or who she lived with. No further details were provided.

Noel created a Facebook page called ‘Find Suzanne Morphew’ to help with online efforts.

Noel said they are searching for Morphew independently from the sheriff’s office. A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family and search efforts.

“We want everyone in Colorado, in Chaffee, surrounding counties in Colorado, and beyond, to be alert. And to please call in any tips or suspicious behavior or activity that could potentially be related to this case – to the tip line at 719-312-7530,” said Noel.

Thursday morning, the Chaffee County Sheriff told FOX21 that they are out searching and are using all available resources.

(Photo taken May 13: The Sheriff’s Office blocked off the road at Hwy 50 and County Road 225 via Twitter: Amber Jo Cooper)

On Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s office released a new update, saying:

Over the past 4 days over 100 search personnel from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, Department of Corrections, and the Chaffee County Combined Tac Team have scoured the area. Numerous Drones have been used for countless hours to assist in the search. 8 different tracking and scent dogs from the Department of Corrections and the Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado were deployed to aid in the search. Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the South Ark Swiftwater Rescue Teams have searched area watersheds and Reach Air Ambulance flew search missions as well, however, Morphew has yet to be found. JOHN SPEZEE, CHAFFEE COUNTY SHERIFF

The press release said investigators from the 11th Judicial District, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Salida Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have joined the effort.

A dedicated tip line has been established by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. That tip line number is 719-312-7530. Anyone with information into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew is asked to call the tip line.