LONGMONT – A family in Longmont isn’t giving up hope after their two Boston Terriers went missing on Nov. 27.

“They just disappeared. It happened within a moment, they were gone,” Julia McClurg, the owner of the two dogs said.

Just two days before the dogs went missing she was diagnosed with cancer. She said the dogs were outside for just a few minutes when they vanished.

“I let them out on occasion but I keep my eye on them,” McClurg said.

The two dogs are both female Boston Terriers who the owner said are extremely bonded and have never left the property before.

She said they believe somehow they got outside the front gate and were picked up by strangers on the road out front.

“We believe they fell in love with them or sold them for profit then just kept them,” McClurg said.

The family also used several resources to try and look for the dogs on property first from thermal drones, to tracking dogs and even hiring two different pet communicators to help get insight on where the dogs could be.

“The one is from Los Angeles. He found they are in the neighborhood but split up which is really sad to me,” McClurg said.

She did file a police report right away with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and is offering a $10,000 reward for their safe return home.

“$10,000 no questions asked. We don’t care we just want them back,” McClurg said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out the BCSO to see if there is an update on the investigation we are waiting to hear back.

One of the dogs is 2-years-old and the other is a puppy.

“Iris has one blue eye and one brown eye and a spot on her head. Nuggs she’s younger, in the photos she’s younger,” McClurg said.

If you have any information you can reach out to the family at 303-506-6640, 720-560-3023 or 720-317-7550. Both of the dogs are microchipped.

“I’ll never give up until I find them so hopefully we do,” McClurg said.