Kendra Hull, 40, was last seen July 8, 2022, before her body was found the next day in Gore Creek.

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Kendra Hull’s body was found July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn road at the I-70 interchange but over four months later, there are no leads or really any details about what could’ve happened to her.

This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.

Her high school sweetheart and husband spoke about what it’s been like without her around.

“She lit up a room, she made everybody laugh. She was the heart and soul of our family. So full of life for it to end so abruptly with no answers. There’s got to be more to it. Somebody’s got to know something,” said Don.

Courtesy of Vail Police Department 11/28/2022

Vail police say Kendra was last seen around the Gore Creek bike path that she have been walking alongside. But her family’s biggest question remaining is: why?

“Why did she even go up there? No one in our family knows why she was in the mountains, period. She was coming here to feed the dogs and how she ended up in Vail we have no idea.” Don said.

“We have no ties to Vail for us, for our family. People don’t just out of character drive two hours away from home and not let nobody in their family know,” said Don.

For them, it’s hard not to imagine every scenario.

“Your mind just runs continually. It’s hard to focus on anything. When someone you love so much just is gone there is no explanation it’s hard to move forward everyday. Just a little bit of understand would help a lot,” he said.

The family feels there has to be someone out there with information and they are begging that person to come forward.

Kendra’s mom, Connie Fisher, saying “Someone saw her. Someone knows something and we want them to come forward.”

Hull was last seen on the evening of Friday, July 8 around 7:30 p.m., in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride. Hull was wearing a red “Pink” brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes.

Kendra may have also been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on North Frontage Rd. near the I-70 East Vail interchange on-ramp.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201