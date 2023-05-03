JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The three 18-year-olds sat in the jury box just feet from each other during the hearing this afternoon.

This was the first time they had seen each other since they were arrested. They have been kept separately in the jail so they wouldn’t be able to share information.

Some legal analysts believe the Jefferson County District Attorney has a strong case with the first-degree murder charges.

“I think they can prove that. I believe they feel very strong about it and they don’t want to back down form their position,” MSU Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology Denise Mowder said.

Mowder said the prosecutors don’t have to prove the suspects intended murder or death. They just have to prove the action is able to cause death or injury to someone.

Alexa Bartell’s family was in the courtroom today just feet from the suspects. It was the first time they saw them in person.

The district attorney is trying the trio for assaults on several other victims. Legal analysts say the additional victims will help prove the indifference the men had for people’s lives. Former Denver prosecutor Craig Silverman was in the courtroom as well.

“The majority of cases end with a plea bargain but I’m not sure that will happen here given the number of victims. We shall see how the evidence plays out,” Silverman said.

Legal analysts say the teens may try to claim they didn’t know rocks were being thrown.

Shortly after being arrested the teens gave investigators details about the night Alexa Bartell was killed and mentioned a photo was taken of her car after it crashed.

Alexa Bartell’s family did not leave the courtrooms public entrance at least while our cameras were there.

Attorneys for the suspects and the DA said they had no comment today. The next hearing is set for May 16.