Family of woman killed by Adams County deputies wants answers

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The brother of a woman shot and killed by Adams County Sheriff deputies says he wants answers.

“There’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” says Stephen Rivale.

Rivale’s sister, Harmony Wolfgram, was killed by deputies on Jan. 26.

Deputies say Wolfgram was involved with a stolen car, in Watkins. Initially, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 that Wolfgram had a gun.

Two days after the shooting, Rivale says the sheriff’s office told him his sister did not have a weapon.

“That’s the only information they’re giving us: how many times she was shot and that she did not have a weapon,” he says.

Friday, a spokeswoman for the Adams County District Attorney’s Office tells FOX31 in an email that Wolfgram did not have a weapon.

Wolfgram would have turned 42 on Feb. 6. She leaves behind two children.

“To let them know their mom wasn’t a bad person. Yeah, she did some stupid things, but she wasn’t a bad person,” says Rivale.