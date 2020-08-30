Family of teen who was shot, killed by DOC investigator files wrongful death lawsuit

DENVER (KDVR) — The attorneys representing the family of Alexis Mendez-Perez filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against Desmond Allan Manning, claiming he acted in an “unsafe, unreasonable, negligent, and reckless manner.”

Manning shot and killed Mendez-Perez in Montbello in late April. The Denver district attorney did not file criminal charges against Manning from the incident.

Sixteen-year-old Mendez-Perez and friends went to a vacant house in the 14500 block of East 51st Place when the family in the neighboring house heard them. According to the lawsuit, Jenna Manning saw approximately five young men attempting to break into the vacant house a little after 1 a.m. on April 23.

Jenna Manning woke her husband, Desmond Manning, and then called 911 around 1:40 a.m. to report a burglary in progress.

Manning, a Department of Corrections investigator, got his 40 caliber Glock handgun from the lockbox while he and his wife made sure the doors and windows were closed and locked, according to the court documents.

The complaint says Manning waited by the sliding glass doors to the backyard with his pistol in hand while Jenna Manning called police again at 1:47 a.m. to report the males had entered the vacant house.

The lawsuit states that Mendez-Perez and his friend Andy Munoz were unarmed when they fled from police and jumped the fence into the backyard of the Mannings’ house.

Manning went inside his house to turn the porch light on and when he returned to the patio, he knowingly fired five shots at Mendez-Perez and Nunoz, the complaint says.

The lawsuit states Manning did not verbally warn or say anything before shooting Mendez-Perez in the back and Nunoz in the leg while they were running away.

“An ordinary citizen, like you or me, if we had done what Mr. Manning did, we would have been arrested, we would have been charged, and we’d now be facing criminal charges.” Attorney Charles Crichton said.

“He wasn’t trying to harm anybody, him and his friends were just trying to have a little bit of fun,” Ana Mendez said of her brother.

The two claims filed against Manning are for wrongful death and survival, the other for negligence. The family is seeking admittance of Manning knowingly shooting Mendez-Perez in the back, along with financial compensation for funeral expenses, pain and suffering and other economic impacts.

“Unfortunately, monetary damages are never going to bring back Alexis,” Crichton said. “Nevertheless, we’d still like Desmond Manning to have to sit and face a jury, and we’d like the family to have their day in court, and to seek justice for Alexis.”

Calls and emails to Manning’s attorney were not immediately returned.