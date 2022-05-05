AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police arrested a man accused of severely injuring a woman and leaving her for dead. More than a month later, the woman died from her injuries. The suspect, Jordan Howard, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge.

Angela C. Barrett, 44, was found with serious injuries in a parking lot near 11th Avenue and North Peoria Street on March 4. Howard is accused of choking Barrett until she was unconscious, pushing her out of a vehicle and running over her. She died from her injuries 46 days later on April 19, police said.

“When she was younger, she was one of the sweetest girls that you could ever want for a daughter,” Barrett’s mother, Phyllis Barrett, said. “And as she got older, yes, she did, — she got into drugs.”

Phyllis spoke to FOX31 with Barrett’s daughter, Kaitlyn Barrett, from Iowa. The family had not seen Barrett in years but stayed connected via letters and phone calls.

“We all still loved her,” Phyllis said. “What happened to her should not have happened to any human in this world.”

Howard was arrested on Tuesday. Police said Barrett was able to provide information to detectives before she died.

“It makes me sick … what he did to her,” Phyllis said. “[Police] had said he had done it to other girls, too.”

Phyllis does not believe her daughter knew her killer.

An obituary states Barrett lived in Denver and is survived by her daughter, son, grandson, mother, sister and brother— all of whom live in Iowa. The family established a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Police believe there could be more victims who have been assaulted by Howard. Police hope news coverage will encourage those potential victims to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault-turned-homicide can provide anonymous tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.