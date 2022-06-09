ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of a man who was hit and killed on Saturday morning while crossing a busy Englewood street said it didn’t have to happen.

According to relatives, 53-year-old Johnny Lucero, Jr. was crossing South Broadway at about 8 a.m. when he was hit by a fast-moving vehicle.

“He was struck by the car and thrown into the building,” his sister Julie Armento said.

Lucero died on the scene. According to authorities, the alleged 20-year-old driver initially ran from the scene but later turned himself in.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to know that happened,” Armento said.

Lucero was a graduate of Denver’s Lincoln High School and a father of three grown women. He was a long-time barber at the family’s Englewood barber shop, Johnny’s Barber Shop.

The family is holding a vigil Sunday at 7 p.m. at the crash site.