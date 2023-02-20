DENVER (KDVR) — The family of 58-year-old Alfred Martinez, known as Al, has identified him as the victim in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sixth Avenue Sunday night.

“They murdered my brother. They ran him off the road and they murdered my brother,” Barbarito Aguirre, Martinez’s brother, said Monday.

Martinez’s wife, Kim Dalla, said she woke up to Lakewood Police officers knocking at her door.

“As soon as I heard the knock on the door, I knew what had happened. I know what that knock means,” Dalla said.

Police: Audi driver forced motorcycle into SUV

According to Lakewood Police, a motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Sixth Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. At that time, the driver of a dark-colored Audi attempted to make a lane change, forcing the motorcyclist into a white SUV traveling in the next lane.

Police said the motorcyclist hit the white SUV, lost control and went down on the right shoulder of the road.

Dalla said she is thankful for the driver who stayed on the scene with her husband.

“If that person is listening, we all thank you so much,” Dalla said.

Family pleads for driver to come forward

The family said Martinez had just finished painting his bike and making upgrades, including adding active cameras on both ends of the bike. They hope the cameras picked up the crash.

“They had just finished installing the cameras, and they were set to turn on the second the motorcycle started. So they were running when this happened, front and back,” Dalla said.

The family is pleading with the driver of the Audi to come forward.

“Just call and say something, that is the right thing,” Dalla said.