SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family’s attorney of the victim who was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday morning is calling on the district attorney’s office for a thorough investigation.

The family’s legal representation, Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC, identified the man who was killed as 18-year-old Charlie Foster, a recent graduate of Summit County High School.

It was just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday when Summit County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to reports of a person wandering around waving a firearm. Deputies and local officers acted to contain and de-escalate the situation. The sheriff’s office said Foster failed to comply with verbal commands.

SCSO said Foster pointed a handgun at a deputy and an officer. Both shot Foster which resulted in his death.

“This is a small community, one that cherishes its long-term members. The Foster family has been in Summit County for a long time and have deep roots there. Charlie was born in that county, he was a true mountain child and his loss will be felt by that community for years to come,” one of the RM attorneys Matthew Cron said.

Foster was dealing with some possible mental health issues and may have been in crisis during the shooting.

In a response denying FOX31’s request for body camera video, Summit County said, “This incident does involve a mental health crisis, which of course raises substantial privacy concerns. The law enforcement officers involved in the incident would also be greatly impacted by disclosure of the requested records.”

The Foster family has gained major support from the community. A GoFundMe to help the family has raised over $23,000.

“The initial reports from law enforcement can often be very misleading and must be taken with a large grain of salt. We’ve seen that in other cases that we’ve worked on including the Christian Glass case which was also a police shooting in the mountains where the law enforcement office involved attempted to shape the narrative ahead of time by providing misleading information to the public and in this case. We are still learning about what happened,” Cron said. “We are still investigating what happened and why. We have every confidence that the DA will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.”

The identities of the officer and deputy have not been released. Both were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by CBI.