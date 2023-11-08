LONE TREE, Colo. – The family of 73-year-old Mike Lohmeier are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot and killed Mike back on Saturday near Park Meadows Mall.

“The bullet came in through the driver’s side window,” Marilyn Lohmeier-Howland, Mike’s younger sister said.

Marilyn said she received the call from another family member that Mike was found shot in his car parked behind a store in Lone Tree called “At Home” which is right across South Yosemite Street from the mall.

“We were told he died fast and were hoping he didn’t know that this was about to happen to him,” Marilyn said.

Lone Tree police have ruled Mike’s death a homicide. According to police, around 12:25 p.m., officers discovered Michael in his light blue 2009 Toyota Highlander. But Marilyn said there are still a lot of questions not answered.

“He wasn’t robbed because his wallet was still there,” Marilyn said. “His cell phone was in his hand and his very nice camera was also in the car.”

She said they believe the shooting was random and her brother happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. She said she didn’t know anyone who would want to intentionally hurt him.

“He was a gentle, nice, fun-loving man,” Marilyn said. “He would never hurt anyone.”

She said it was part of Mike’s routine to go and walk the Park Meadows Mall then go sit in his car in the area and look at the mountains. She said the mall was a place he felt safe walking.

“I think as you get older you want a safe, flat space to walk,” Marilyn said.

Mike was a dad to two sons. Marilyn said her brother loved to take pictures and loved animals and being outdoors. He was one of six total siblings and a graduate of Limon High School back in 1968.

“We just don’t know anyone who would want to do this to him,” Marilyn said.

Mike’s family now pleading with the public if you were in that area Saturday and may recall of seeing or hearing something weird to contact LTPD.

Lone Tree Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Lone Tree Police at 720-509-1160.

People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.