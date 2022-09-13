CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a 22-year-old man who was killed by deputies in June plan to speak on Tuesday morning.

Rathod | Mohamedbhai Attorneys At Law, the firm representing Sally and Simon Glass, parents of Christian Glass, said the parents are asking for accountability.

“Sally and Simon have chosen to speak to the press at this time because they want accountability for Christian’s murder and want the public to be aware that the officer who killed their son is back on the street and in uniform,” the firm shared in a release.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on June 10 around 11:21 p.m. when they received a call for a “motorist assist” near Main Street and Garfield Street in Silver Plume.

When deputies arrived to the area, they said they found a vehicle that looked like it had been involved in an accident.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle immediately started being argumentative and uncooperative and armed himself with a knife.

More officers arrived on scene and the sheriff’s office said they tried for over an hour to end the situation peacefully.

The sheriff’s office said deputies eventually broke out car windows and removed a knife, but the suspect re-armed himself with a rock and second knife.

Deputies said they tried to use bean bags and a Taser but their less lethal methods were unsuccessful.

Eventually deputies said the suspect tried to stab an officer and was shot. He was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The family identified the suspect as Christian Glass.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation started an investigation and examined the case. The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for an updated statement on the incident and are waiting to hear back. We have also requested the full, unedited body camera footage.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. We will update this story after that.