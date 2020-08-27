Family of man injured in hit-and-run asking for driver to come forward

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a local man injured in a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the driver to come forward.

James Penson, 37, was struck Saturday night while crossing the street at East 45th Avenue and Malaya Street in the Green Valley Ranch area.

Penson was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition with a brain injury.

His family was in the process of leaving a birthday party when the father of six was hit.

Penson’s family says the driver briefly stopped, then drove off.

“He’s fighting for his life,” says his son, Jamontae Penson. “It’s not right what this lady did.”

The family describes the driver as a “heavy-set, middle-aged white woman.” She was driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300 or a vehicle similar.

“Please come forward,” says the younger Penson. “And please own up to what you did. My family is torn.”

The Penson family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.