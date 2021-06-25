Family of Johnny Hurley releases statement after deadly shooting

ARVADA, Colo (KDVR) — The family of Johnny Hurley has released a statement through the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney after sources say he was killed by a responding officer during an active shooting in Arvada’s Olde Town Square on Monday. According to sources, Hurley shot the gunman who shot and killed Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley.

“Our beloved son and brother Johnny is no more. We loved him dearly. May he rest in peace. Before Johnny engaged in a clear-eyed response to a dire situation, he was already a wonderful human being with a great enthusiasm for life. Johnny had an inquiring mind, independent spirit, and strong principles, though he was beholden to no single cause or belief. He called out injustice when he saw it. He brought joy to many people and looked for the good in others. Moving forward without Johnny feels impossible. We are so proud of him. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love from the community and are grateful for the support of the Arvada Police Department and their partners. We don’t yet have all of the information about what happened to Johnny, and we look forward to learning the outcome of a thorough and independent investigation. As a family, we ask that there not be speculation in the media while the facts are being determined.”

The District Attorney’s Office for Jefferson and Gilpin Counties has confirmed that the Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into Hurley’s death.