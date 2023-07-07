WESTMINSTER, Colo (KDVR) — This weekend, hundreds of golfers will tee off at Hyland Hills Golf Course in Westminster for the second Jackson Zinn Memorial Golf Tournament.

It’s been more than a year since a tragic crash in Texas claimed the lives of six college athletes and a coach from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico, including Jackson Zinn, 22, from Colorado.

On March 15, 2022, Zinn, his seven teammates and his coach were on their way back from a golf tournament when police said a truck driver hit them head-on. Only two survived the crash, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill, both members of the university’s golf team.

The Zinn family started this tournament last year in their son’s name as a way to honor him and give back to his teammates and the community he loved.

Zinn’s mother, Jen Zinn, said her son grew up on the golf course.

“Ever since Jackson could walk he carried a golf club,” Jen Zinn said. “I’d give him $10 for a cheeseburger and Dr. Pepper and he lived here all day long and all summer.”

Last year, the tournament raised more than $80,000. Jen said the focus this year is helping her son’s teammates.

“Jackson is no longer with us, but his teammates are left on this earth to deal with this tragedy, some of them are facing extreme urgent medical needs and we are raising money to pay for that,” Jen said.

Price, one of two survivors, suffered severe burns up and down his body.

“I still think about it all the time,” Price said. “They said that’s how I got most my burns was trying to go back in a take someone out.”

Price was in the hospital for three months and was told he wouldn’t be able to play golf for at least a year, but he’s proved them wrong.

“This summer has been pretty big for me,” Price said. “My legs, I’ve been able to walk again and swing again.”

But Price still has a long road to recovery, in need of several medical surgeries to save his legs.

Jen said the goal is to raise $200,000 to help with Price’s medical travels and expenses along with additional support for other surviving teammates.

“Most of the families are here with us for this tournament of the USW team and we want to just love on them. We want to bring them some encouragement, raise money for medical expenses and mental health specifically for his team and give them hope and future,” Jen said.

Price is in Colorado for the weekend playing in the tournament for the first time.

“To have a big brother like Jackson was at school for all of us and come meet his family and see where he grew up and where he played golf and just cherish him for a week, it means a lot to me,” Price said.

Jen said there is a memorial bench on hole 18 at Hyland Hills for Jackson where they buried his ashes.

“It’s a very special place and we’re so grateful for the entire staff here at Hyland Hills,” she said. “I feel him here and I will always come here to connect with Jackson.”