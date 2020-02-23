Family of Gannon Stauch warns people to beware of fraudulent donation pages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- The family of Gannon Stauch is warning people to beware of online donation pages claiming to be collecting funds for search efforts.

The 11-year-old was reported missing nearly four weeks ago but online interest continues to grow in the case. Several Facebook groups have thousands of members from across the country engaged in discussion over what happened to Gannon.

A family member of Gannon's posted in these groups Saturday, warning them about potentially fake donation pages. One suspected fundraising effort claimed to be raising money for nationwide billboard's with Gannon's face. Another said a reward had been issued if Gannon was returned within 48 hours.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tweeted Saturday saying "We as an Office cannot confirm the legitimacy or speak on any fundraisers established."

Veronica Tuberville-Strickland Birkenstock, a family spokesperson, released a statement saying, "While we are aware there are many efforts to help Landen and Albert during this unimaginable and horrific painful time, we are not participating in anything that Law Enforcement has warned us against and has not been approved by those who are in charge of this investigation."

Those who wish to donate to the family are to do so through Gannon's church here and select the "Gannon Stauch Support" fund.

Restoration Church is donating all proceeds directly to Gannon's family.

Donations can also be made directly to the search effort through the El Paso County Sheriff's office website.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is fluid and search efforts can start up at any time depending on where the investigation leads them.