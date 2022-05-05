WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in Westminster has had visitors at their home and they reached out to the Problem Solvers about how to get rid of them.

These furry squatters are a family of foxes, with an estimated 10 pups and a mother and father fox. The family said the foxes are cute but their choice of living under the deck in their backyard has yielded dead animals, animal parts and lots of fox droppings.

“It’s been while. They live here with us,” Kierra Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn moved into her home in December, and for the last three months, she said the guest family has been living under the deck in her backyard.

“You’re hearing them scatter around, they’re scratching up our deck, there’s poop everywhere,” Littlejohn said.

It isn’t just droppings they’re leaving. Littlejohn said mom and dad fox are bringing water bottles and even rawhide dog bones for their pups.

“It’s cute, don’t get me wrong, they’re super cute, but it’s not something that you want around because I can’t bring my kid out here,” Littlejohn said.

Recently, she said, she’s found rabbit carcasses amd even bird feathers in her backyard.

“I do live on a golf course, Legacy Golf Course, and I was told that foxes are always around,” Littlejohn said.

What to do if wild animals are living at your home?

Littlejohn doesn’t want the family of foxes harmed and would rather they get re-settled, even though they’ve gotten cozy at her house.

“Mom definitely thinks that this is her backyard for sure. You don’t come out when they’re out,” Littlejohn said.

The last thing you want to do is interact with wild animals that have settled at your home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said you can always contact a wildlife officer for advice on how to re-settle a wild animal or animals.