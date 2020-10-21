Family of Commerce City crash victim will receive a donation from Colorado Fraternal Order Of Police

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Fraternal Order Of Police (F.O.P.), Lodge 19 are assisting the families of Friday night’s fatal crash in Commerce City.

F.O.P. Lodge 19 will honor 31-year-old Francesca Dominguez on Thursday with a recognition of a life and a donation to her family at a private event.

Donations to the Dominguez family may be made to Meal Train.

The family of 37-year-old on-duty Commerce City Police Detective Curt Holland is currently receiving assistance with funeral plans from F.O.P. Lodge 19.

The Fraternal Order of Police is gathering donations to help Holland’s family through Cofop19.org.

Holland and Dominguez were both killed Friday night in a fatal traffic crash on Friday night.

Dominguez was driving a Kia Soul involved in the crash, and Holland was driving a Ford Explorer.

The crash occurred at Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. The location is roughly 1/2 mile northeast of Highway 2’s intersection with East 104th Avenue.

According to CSP, a Ford F-350 going southbound on Highway 2 went off the highway onto the shoulder, then came back onto the road and crossed the center line and hit the vehicles driven by Dominguez and Holland as they were heading northbound.

The F-350 collided with the Explorer head-on and hit the driver’s side of the Kia.

The driver of the Ford F350, has been identified as 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano. He sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation while alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors.