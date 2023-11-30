AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a man whose stepson is accused of stabbing him to death say they have questions about how the incident escalated.

Aurora Police responded to the 16000 block of East Easter Circle around 9 p.m. Monday and found an unresponsive man lying in an entryway. He had “multiple obvious stab wounds to his torso,” police said.

Investigators say that man, 40-year-old Dominic Robinson, was stabbed to death by his 13-year-old stepson during a family argument at their apartment in Aurora. The stepson is facing second-degree murder charges, but he hasn’t been identified because of his age.

Dominic’s family said they’re confused about how this escalated in the first place.

“Never in a million years did we ever imagine this could have occurred or ended the way it did. We treated her son just like it was our own. My brother treated him like he was his own,” said LaToya Robinson, Dominic’s younger sister.

Dominic Robinson (LaToya Robinson)

‘We just can’t quite understand’

LaToya said her mom called her just hours after the alleged stabbing, but the details of what happened came later.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe what I had heard on the phone, and I just broke down,” LaToya said.

“We were told that an argument occurred between my brother Dominic and his wife, which then included their son, who intervened. A scuffle then broke out between all three of them. His stepson then ran to grab a knife out of the kitchen, rushing my brother, and stabbed him multiple times,” LaToya said.

Dominic is originally from Texas, and his family is now trying to get his body back so they’re able to make funeral arrangements. There is a GoFundMe to help with that.

The family hopes to gain clarity during this hard time.

“He took care of his family, did everything for them. We just can’t quite understand,” LaToya said. “We don’t have any clarity, we don’t have any closure. Really know the full details of what really happened and why that really happened to my brother that night, and especially why it had to escalate to my brother passing.”