AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The father of an arrested Aurora man says getting access to body camera video of his son in a controversial police incident is “a blessing.”

Arnoldo Torres said he first saw the Aug. 14 video showing Aurora Police officers and his son last Thursday.

“This happened in August, and, we’re in March,” the elder Torres said.

In the video, 34-year-old Alessandro Torres was is in the hospital after being arrested. Torres’ father said his son was initially arrested for a “disturbance.”

Over the next two and a half minutes, Torres is led away from a hospital bed by officers and down a hallway. At some point, Torres is taken to the floor. One officer is heard claiming that Torres tried to pull away.

Hospital staff then tend to Torres’ facial injuries.

“When we saw the video, on TV, it was a like a blessing for us,” Torres said, “to be able to see that and have access to something like that.”

In a news release, the Aurora Police Department said the officer in question has been reassigned pending the outcome of an internal and criminal investigation.