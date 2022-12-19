WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a 17-year-old who went missing five years ago to the day is hoping for a holiday miracle to find their loved one.

Nathaniel Holmes was last seen and heard from on Dec. 19, 2017, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His mother dropped him off at Hidden Lake High School that morning. NCMEC recently spoke to his father and sister, and they said he was acting normal before going to school.

“I saw him that morning, he seemed happy and eager to go to school. We still did our normal routine; ‘I love you’, ‘have a good day at school,’” Holmes’ sister Hanna told NCMEC officials.

NCMEC said after Holmes’ mom dropped him off, he left school, called her and told her that his father’s friend would pick him up after school. NCMEC said he supposedly asked a woman to borrow her phone since his was broken at the time to make the call.

When Holmes never came home, his family called the Westminster Police Department.

“We will never give up hope on him. And everyone’s looking no matter where we are. I’m looking. My dad’s looking, my mom’s looking,” Hannah said.

The family is holding a candle-lighting ceremony at Faversham Park in Arvada at 6 p.m.

Anyone with any information about Nathaniel or his disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or WPD at 303-658-4360.