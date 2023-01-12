DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are continuing to investigate the murder 15-year-old on December 27th, with the victims family frustrated for answers.

The murder happened directly across from Empower Field at Mile High inside of an apartment. the victim, Marquez Hernandez.

The Hernandez family said it started out as a normal day. He’d gone to stay the night at a friend’s house like he’d done a million times before, never imagining what would come next.

His aunt Natasha Hernandez said “We let him go of course, he’s done it before. We weren’t worried about anything. We were just finishing up cooking dinner and were about the eat when we got that horrible phone call.”

The person who called them said Marquez had turned the gun on himself, but they instantly didn’t believe that theory.

“I mean he had issues just like any other teenager, but not to the point that he would harm himself,” Natasha said.

Denver Police has been investigating this as a homicide from the beginning.

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to hear when they do find out what happened. I don’t even know if I’m ready for that. It’s hard to just even think about it,” his mother Avalina said.

Avalina told FOX31 how terrible this nearly month without her son has been.

“He was just the light of everyone. You couldn’t even be mad, he was too funny, he was always wanting to make people laugh.”

Now, police are looking for any information on the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.