Video captures when a family’s loaded moving trailer was stolen in Northfield on March 20, 2023.

DENVER (KDVR) — A moving trailer containing all of a family’s belongings was stolen in broad daylight in Denver’s Northfield neighborhood.

The theft occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday near 50th Drive and Tamarac Street.

Ashlee Bebak told FOX31 she didn’t believe it when she learned the trailer had disappeared.

“I thought it was a joke. I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me,” she said.

Video shows moving trailer thieves in action

The moving trailer was packed with more than $100,000 worth of furniture, clothing and other items.

“It was gone and just, panic set in,” Bebak said.

FOX31 obtained security camera video from a neighbor showing two men in a black truck park it in front of the trailer. One man walks around the trailer and then hitches it to the truck. The driver then pulls away from the curb, heading south on Tamarac.

Bebak told FOX31 that many of the stolen items are priceless.

“(There was) memorabilia from my childhood and all of my baby items from when my kids were young that I was saving for them,” she said.

Look out for this family’s moving trailer

Bebak hopes someone can identify the thieves as soon as possible to help police track down the trailer.

“I just don’t understand how anyone could be so brazen and do that in broad daylight and just think that that’s OK,” Bebak said.

The trailer is a white Homesteader Champion measuring 24 feet long with Missouri license plate 93L7EE. There are rubber marks on the right side back tire.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson told FOX31 the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.