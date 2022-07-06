AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A vigil was held on Wednesday evening to remember a father killed in an overnight shooting on Mississippi Avenue this week.

Aaron Harmon was gunned down in a shopping center parking lot early Sunday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital. Xayvier Brown, his 14-year-old son, shared with FOX31 that he was shot in the chest twice. He said the violence must stop.

“My mom was like, ‘Your dad is dead, he’s been killed,'” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Please don’t play with me, mom. I was freaking out and crying and everything. I’m like, there’s no way.”

Brown said that he will always remember the good times with his dad and the best memory is going to his first NFL game and watching the Denver Broncos play.

Harmon’s children and dozens of others gathered at the Village Green Plaza shopping center wearing gold and white — the color of sunflowers, something Harmon loved — to pay their respects and remember the loving father.

“If my dad can hear me and I’m pretty sure he can, I would tell him I love him one last time and I’m going to make him proud,” Brown said.

Candles were placed on the ground in the shape of an “A,” prayers were given and balloons were released into the sky.

April Drant, Harmon’s cousin, believes the 41-year-old was leaving the Oasis Grill, a place she says he normally went, when he was ambushed in the parking lot. Loved ones don’t know if the shooting was random or targeted but say it’s hard to believe anyone would hurt Harmon.

“Aaron was a great one, so this is a hard pill to swallow. Aaron wouldn’t hurt a fly. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Drant said.

She said that Harmon was well known in the community, coached youth football, attended church and just received a long-awaited license to start his plumbing business. Harmon worked maintenance for Denver Housing and changed his life around over the years, according to his family.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Drant said. “It’s not the way Aaron was supposed to leave us.”

As heartbroken friends and family mourn the loss of Harmon, they’re asking “why” and demanding justice.

“Please turn yourself in,” Drant said. “Turn him in for his kids.”

Aurora Police say the officers were called to the shooting at 1:45 a.m. and a suspect, who’s not been identified, fled the scene in a light-colored 4-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet. If you know anything, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or Aurora Police.