DENVER (KDVR) — Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.

Denver police said three teenage girls were shot and wounded as well.

“I am going to fight for justice,” Shalimar said. “Just know that he was an amazing human being.”

According to preliminary information, Denver police said there was a confrontation during a house party on the block just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Shalimar said her brother lives behind that house, heard the trouble and came outside.

“My brother came out to try to be the peace maker, to try to calm it down, and next thing I know I got a phone call that my brother was shot,” she said.

Now, as she grieves her brother, Denver police are working to gather more information about the circumstances of the shooting and a possible suspect.

“I lost my brother. My kids will grow up without knowing their uncle. My parents lost their son, and there’s no getting that back,” Shalimar said.

Denver police said the three teenage girls are expected to survive, but on Monday two remained in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. That number is 720-913-7867.