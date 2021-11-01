Family loses home, adaptive equipment in fire — and it was live-streamed

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Carr family, who has owned their home in Fort Morgan for more than 35 years, was left in shock after a fire destroyed their vehicles, their home and the adaptive equipment they rely on.

Trenton and his uncle Lance, along with his mom, dad and grandma, all were at home when the fire started. All five of them made it out safely, along with their five dogs and three cats.

“I ran and grabbed my uncle, who is quadriplegic,” said Trenton Carr, who lived in the home.

Both Trenton’s uncle Lance and his grandma are disabled and in wheelchairs. He said the home was completely set up for them so that life felt normal.

“Since everything was set up for me there, I didn’t feel disabled. I knew I was, but I didn’t think about it,” Lance said.

Family of 5 displaced, lost adaptive van

Lance’s was gaming and live-streaming on Twitch, and the stream caught and recorded the smoke filling the house. He was in the middle of gaming when Trenton came to evacuate him. The computer stayed on, and other gamers continued to watch.

“Well, that was one way to end a live stream,” one gamer said.

Lance Carr was gaming live on Twitch when his home caught fire, and all it was caught on the stream.

The video shows the progression of the smoke filling the room where Lance was before eventually getting shut off. Trenton said firefighters either cut the electricity to the home or the computer died.

“We were living our lives normally on Saturday without a care in the world, and now there’s this,” Trenton said.

The family of five is now sharing two rooms at a hotel in town, along with four of their five dogs. Their cats are staying at a family member’s house in town. But Lance said it’s all about rebuilding.

“It’s tough usually, but this is exceptionally hard,” Lance said.

Firefighters suspect the fire started in the garage. One of the destroyed vehicles was the mobile van for Lance and his mother. It was wheelchair-accessible, but it was tarnished in the fire.

“I can’t go anywhere. I haven’t even left this room (the hotel room),” Lance said.

How to help the Carr family after the fire

The family said they are expecting insurance to cover a portion, but in the meantime, they are trying to raise money while displaced from their home — and also for a new van.

“We didn’t have full coverage on the van because it was paid off. We just had liability,” Trenton said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover from this loss.

Fort Morgan Fire said the cause is still under investigation, and because of extensive damage, it could take a while to figure that out.