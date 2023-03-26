DENVER (KDVR) — Family members of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night spoke to FOX31 and shared that she was the family’s “North Star.”

Family said Starr Martinez was a great woman, mother, stepmother and grandmother.

Her stepson, Curtis Martinez, told FOX31 that Starr and his dad were married for over 20 years.

“They were like your typical Bonnie and Clyde, man,” he said. “They were together 24/7, unbreakable.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, you can donate to it here.

The suspect truck and driver were found in Lakewood on Saturday, the Denver Police Department said.

The driver was arrested and identified by DPD as 42-year-old Francisco Duenas-Colmenares.