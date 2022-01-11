Family gives thanks to group who saved daughter from icy pond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family is thanking a trio of sheriff’s deputies and a good Samaritan for saving their daughter from frigid waters.

“I just wanna say thank you and thank the Lord,” said Walter Williams, Zakiyah Willams’ father.

Sunday, 6-year-old Zakiyah Williams and two of her relatives fell into an icy pond in the 9100 block of East Florida Avenue. All three were pulled out in part by the quick work of Dusti Talavera, who happened to be in the area at the time.

Williams was the only one of the three that was unresponsive. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was called in, and three deputies helped to keep the little girl alive until paramedics arrived.

Deputies David Rodriguez, Blaine Moulton and Justin Dillard are being credited for saving Williams’ life. After spending the past two days in the hospital, she is back home with her family.

“It doesn’t always work out that way,” said Talavera. “I’m so glad that it did.”