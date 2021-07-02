Family fun activities to do at Colorado’s ski resorts, areas this summer

DENVER (KDVR) — The Summer tourism season will play a crucial role in helping many of Colorado’s ski resorts recover from financial losses felt during the pandemic.

After all, ski resorts had to operate at reduced capacity the last two ski seasons due to COVID-19.

“This Summer actually feels normal. We have all of our activities available. The consciousness of still health and safety being top of mind for everyone is still that constant,” said Loryn Roberson with Keystone Ski Resort.

Keystone just kicked off its summer-time operations with among many other things: the return of the popular 24-trail Keystone Bike Park.

The bike park was closed in 2020 due to COVID.

Just like the bike park, Keystone’s other summer mountain operations will be up and running this year Thursday-Sunday (including Monday July, 4).

“I think if anything this last year has taught us is how important having the outdoors is for people to get out and recreate. So we’re just glad to welcome guests back and give them the opportunity to get out and enjoy the mountains in that fresh environment everyone loves,” said Roberson.

Up the road from Keystone at Arapahoe Basin, the ski area just added two new things for families to do this summer, including a Via Ferrata.

It’s actually the highest elevated climbing route of its kind in North America.

A-Basin says the Via Ferrata is an all day guided experience for the truly skilled.

If you’re not super skilled, but still want to have some fun, A-Basin also created an Aerial Adventure Park.

It’s a ropes challenge course built completely into the trees alongside the mountain and it’s great for all different age groups.

Given how difficult the last two winter ski seasons have been on ski resorts and areas like A-Basin, the staff says it’s truly important for them to lean on other seasons as well.

“We’ve learned a lot in the pandemic. One of the things we’re really proud of is being able to offer an experience for people that allow them to get outside and feel kind of normal,” said Katherine Fuller with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

A-Basin is also featuring hiking and biking trails this summer, as well as a 20 hole disc golf course built onto the slopes of its mountain.

Fuller said they’re expecting a busy summer season, but nothing that’s too overcrowded.

Here’s what some other ski resorts and areas in Colorado are offering this summer: