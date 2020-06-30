Family, friends, remember family killed in head-on collision near Kit Carson

Christina Castaneda says it still doesn’t feel real.

“The last message he read was, ‘I love you, brat.’ That was at 3:52 and he read it at 4:03. And the last one I messaged him was at 4:29, and he never got it,” Castaneda said, tearing up.

The last text she sent to her 8-year-old son said “I miss you.”

It was minutes before authorities responded to a two vehicle crash, on Highway 40, between Kit Carson and Hugo—killing all eight people.

Castaneda’s son, Maki Henry, was riding with his half brother; 4-year-old Nasiah Henry; his father, 36-year-old Joshua Henry; and his grandfather, 59-year-old Sammy Henry.

Maki was airlifted to Children’s Hospital, in Aurora, and was the only crash victim to survive through the night.

Sadly, he was taken off life support a day later.

“It doesn’t seem real, it’s not ever going to. I didn’t think anything would ever happen like this to us,” said Castaneda.

Maki’s father, Joshua Henry (who friends called “Cha Chi”) was well known in Morgan County, having grown up there.

“He was just an amazing person,” said longtime friend Renee Sanchez. “He always had your back, no matter who you were.”

“He loved his kids very much and he would do anything from his kids,” she added.

Joshua Henry was en route to Kansas, with his dad and two sons, for a boy’s trip.

Maki’s aunt, Jessica Lowry, says the 8-year-old was thrilled to spend some time with his family, especially his little brother.

“He was calling everyone,” she recalled. “He was super excited his brother was coming with him.”

“[Maki was] Loving, caring—there were just so many words,” Lowry added.

She says he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, introducing himself to a deputy back in 2016.

“I brought him into the police department and showed him police car. He wanted to turn the lights on, I let him turn the lights on, and that kid was infatuated since day 1,” said Town Marshal Joshua Katz.

Katz and Deputy Seth Lund tells Fox31 they dropped everything to get over to the hospital, after learning the 8-year-old was on life-support—and wasn’t going to make it.

“We both took our bracelets off and put it on each hand and just prayed for him and talked to him—with his mom by his side,” said Katz.

Maki’s mother says she was able to say good-bye to her son on Saturday, before taking him off life support.

“I just said, ‘they’re waiting for you. You can go baby, it’s okay. I’ll be strong for you,’” Castaneda told Fox31.

The community has set up several gofundme pages for Joshua Henry and his sons.