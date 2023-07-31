BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family friend of 17-year-old Magnus White shared just how much of an impact he had on the Boulder cycling community.

“He has traveled throughout the world to race his bike. I have watched him develop over the years and it’s amazing and now it’s done and it’s no fair,” Desiree Simon, a friend of the family, said. “This shouldn’t have happened.”

Simon said she is a friend of White’s mom and was crushed when she heard the news it was he who was struck and killed on Highway 119.

“It keeps repeating here in Boulder and I’m tired of it,” Simon said.

Simon shared that White was going into his senior year at Boulder High School and was out training on his bike when he was killed.

“We’ve lost an amazing young man. A son. A brother. A mentor,” Simon said. “Just a good upstanding kid of the Boulder community.”

According to a GoFundMe set up in his honor, White’s greatest joy in life was cycling, and he died doing what he loved most.

Teen’s parents make statement

The teen’s parents, Jill and Michael White sent out a statement Monday following his death:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved son, Magnus White. We’ve received an overwhelming outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and the cycling community, for which we are incredibly grateful. We are now realizing the incredible reach he had across the world. Magnus was dedicated to his family and friends and loved to surround them with laughter. He had an amazing smile that always lit up the room, bringing joy to those around him. Magnus’s passion for cycling started at age 2 with his first strider bike and started racing at the young age of 8. He was an incredibly self-motivated cyclist who was just reaching his potential. Our pride for Magnus goes beyond his accomplishments as a cyclist and student. He held his character and determination to the highest of standards, which he carried through everything he did in life. He touched the lives of so many people and in time we will find a way to honor his legacy. – Michael and Jill White

Colorado State Patrol is currently leading the investigation and said Monday that a 23-year-old female driver was heading southbound on Highway 119 near the intersection of 63rd Street.

CSP said White was riding on the shoulder of the southbound lane when the driver of the Toyota changed lanes and went into the shoulder, hitting the back of White’s bike.

CSP said Magnus was wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Investigators said that at this time, alcohol/drugs and excessive speed are not suspected.

FOX31/Channel 2 reached out to CSP to see if distracted driving is being considered and if the driver was arrested and are waiting to hear back.

But Simon is begging drivers to pay attention and she said be part of the solution so there is one less deadly crash for those on two wheels.

“Where Magnus was hit never should have happened,” Simon said.