DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grateful Colorado family managed to track down and thank the first responders who helped when their baby had a seizure on the side of the highway.

Most of the time, people don’t meet dispatchers. But in their scariest moments, it’s those voices that can help save a life.

That’s why Misty Leon felt the need to meet and thank the dispatcher, firefighters, EMTs and deputy that she and her son Charlie will never forget.

Last month, 14-month-old Charlie suffered a seizure while his mom was driving him. She said he’s never had a seizure before, but she heard an unusual sound coming from him in the back of the car and immediately pulled over on the side of E-470.

“His eyes were different, they were rolled back,” Leon said. “He looked like if he hadn’t been convulsing, he would have looked dead. He was, like, lifeless, and so I grabbed the phone and I called 911.”

Misty Leon felt the need to meet and thank the dispatcher, firefighters, EMTs and deputy that she and her son Charlie will never forget.

‘I was just in awe’

In one minute and 20 seconds, a dispatcher was able to ping their location and get the nearest deputy directed to them as soon as possible. Shortly after, she said a team of firefighters and EMTs met them, helping get Charlie to the hospital for help.

“They were so sweet,” Leon said. “My gratitude came from like, I’ve never needed it, but when I did, gosh, they were so amazing, so quick. I just — I was just in awe.”

She and Charlie got to share their gratitude in person with the firefighters, EMTs, deputy and dispatcher whom Leon credits for helping not only her son but her, too.

“We talk to people on the worst days of their lives, so when there is a happy ending, it’s exciting to meet them and put a face to their name,” dispatcher Bri Ott said.

However, it’s these first responders’ faces, their compassion and quick response that this family will never forget.

“I’m praying for you guys every day, like you are stuck with us and baby Charlie for the rest of our lives,” Leon said.