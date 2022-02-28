SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A family is fighting to stay in temporary housing after losing homes in the Marshall Fire.

A father and daughter had settled into recreational vehicles on their burned properties, but are now being told they’ll have to leave.

The City of Superior said the two temporary homes set up in a fire-ravaged neighborhood must be moved.

Richard Kupfner and his daughter bought the RVs after losing their homes in the Marshall Fire.

“You know we are down and out. We’ve been here 70 years how people treat us like that. All we want is a place to live and build our house back,” Kupfner said in an emotional interview.

The 70-year-old Old Town native received a citation saying their temporary homes are illegally parked.

Superior’s Mayor Clint Folsom told us city leaders had considered allowing temporary housing after nearly 400 homes burned down in the town, but the advisory board ruled against it.

“The biggest issue is most of the lots in Superior are simply too small to allow for a temporary facility like a trailer or an RV to be there while cleanup is going on or rebuilding is going on. It’s really a matter of fairness. We just can’t apply one set of rules to one property,” Folsom said.

Folsom said these types of trailers were already prohibited before the fire.

“I understand the reason they don’t want RVs parked on property under normal circumstances. But here we are in a natural disaster. We have nothing out here. We’re not bothering anybody. We are self-sustaining in these (trailers). He’s trying to get things moving to rebuild and rentals are not easy to come by in the area,” Kupfner’s daughter Elizabeth said.

In Unincorporated Boulder County, these types of trailers and other temporary housing may be allowed after sites have been cleaned up.

The county’s community planning and permitting department told FOX31 it is still hashing out the details.

The Kupfner family is asking for some kind of leeway in Superior.

‘We just want to be left alone and try to build back what we had and maybe we’ll never have what we had but it seems like it’s a fight the whole way,” Richard Kupfner added.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Kupfner’s pay for some of their expenses.