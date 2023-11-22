ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After three men were found shot to death in an Adams County home on Tuesday, investigators are working to learn what happened.

FOX31 was told an older woman died at the home a couple of weeks ago, and detectives said there is a family dynamic among the people involved.

Bob Davis has lived across the street for 13 years.

“It’s kind of, you know — it’s sad. It’s so sad. You know, the mom died. And then it just went downhill,” Davis said.

Four men were found shot dead at an Adams County home on Franklin Drive on Tuesday afternoon, investigators say. (Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Davis told FOX31 he thinks the son was still living in the home.

Detectives say a man in his 40s and two men in their 70s and 80s were found dead after what they believe is a murder-suicide. The younger man and one of the older men were related.

One handgun was retrieved from the home.

“At this point, clearly, there was some sort of family dynamic and disturbance that happened, and right now, part of the investigative process is trying to determine what may have led up to that,” Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Sherman said.

The doors were locked when deputies arrived, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Davis told FOX31 he would often talk with his neighbor, who he said may be one of the victims, and never suspected that a terrible thing would happen right next door.

Davis is hoping to make sure a 10-year-old beagle that was taken from the home by animal control will find a good home. FOX31 confirmed that the dog is in a shelter in protective custody. If it’s not claimed within around 5-7 days or so, the dog will be put up for adoption.

Investigators have not released the names of the people found dead in the home.