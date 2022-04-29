LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman is speaking out about the death of her sister, an alleged victim of domestic violence.

Monday, Lakewood Police said they found the body of 34-year-old Jasmine Lazaro. Detectives believe she was strangled by her husband.

“Not a good relationship,” said her sister, Yanira Garcia.

Lazaro’s husband, 37-year-old Mario Alonzo Montoya-Rodriguez, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder, violation of a protection order and child abuse. He is being held at the Jefferson County jail.

Lazaro leaves behind a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

“She had a very, very huge, kind heart,” Garcia said. “She would care about other people, help other people…but, she couldn’t help her own self.”

The family is raising money to have Lazaro buried in her native Los Angeles. If you would like to help, please see this link.