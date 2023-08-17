DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family is hoping to recover their camper that was stolen from their home on Wednesday.

Brandon Martinez said it disappeared sometime between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Elm Street.

“You hear about these things on the news, you hear about these things through word of mouth, but you never anticipate it happening to you until it actually does,” Martinez said.

He said the camper has been in their family for years, previously belonging to his grandmother who passed away earlier this year.

“We definitely had some good memories with her in it also, so this is the new step in the new generation, put our own little spin in it and keep it in the family,” Martinez said.

The camper is primarily white with navy blue trim and stretches about 23 feet in length and stands 12 feet tall. Martinez said the access door is on the rear passenger side, and there’s a Broncos helmet on the trailer hitch. He said they had recently finished renovating the interior.

Courtesy: Brandon Martinez

“That’s probably the hardest thing about this whole thing is it’s just a lot of work, and the family heirloom aspect we had more so than the value of it and the money,” Martinez said. “Trying to replace those things, we really tried to make it our own based on something that had been in the family for so long.”

Martinez said they had the camper all locked up, but it wasn’t enough.

“Really, what I would say to anybody who does own a trailer: Definitely get insurance immediately, and make sure you have theft protection,” Martinez said.

He said he hopes sharing their story will help others and maybe reunite them with the family heirloom.

“We were going to go down to the Pueblo Chile Festival with my wife’s family, so we have a spot booked for that,” Martinez said. “Unfortunately, now with this being the case, we’ll have to reconfigure what our plans were.”

There has been no suspect or vehicle description released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).