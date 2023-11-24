AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Felicia Walton’s food truck is a family business in every sense. From the inspiration to start her own business, to the relatives who help keep it running, even its name “Phatty Boom” is inspired by her family.

“It is a childhood nickname that my sister gave to me,” Walton said.

Phatty Boom is a unique name a for food trailer, but that’s Walton’s business and she’s proud of it.

“We sell chicken and waffles, steak sandwiches, cheeseburgers topped with pastrami and we have chili cheese dogs and cheesy fries,” Walton said.

Business was good, she even started bottling and selling the spices she uses in her dishes.

All of it was inspired by the loss of her youngest son, Jalen, who was killed two years ago.

“He was an entrepreneur,” Walton said. “He had his own business and he always promised me that he was going to buy me a food trailer because he knew how much I love to cook and entertain.”

Business came to a standstill since Walton’s pickup truck needed repair.

“Unfortunately when I did get the money together, someone took the truck the same day I got my truck out of the shop,” Walton said.

That happened Wednesday morning near her home near Parker Road in Aurora. Friday night, Walton got a call from police. Her trailer was recovered.

Part of the appeal of her business was the very animated logo plastered on every side. police told Walton after her trailer was recovered someone tried to cover her logo, and it suffered other damages as well.

Phatty Boom food trailer is a legacy to Felicia Walton’s deceased son. The Aurora trailer was stolen then recovered with damages. (credit: Felicia Walton)

“To have them scrape off my logo and attempt to paint over it is just devastating because I don’t know how I’m going to repair it,” Walton said.

Walton is hoping to get her trailer and start her business back up again. A fundraiser has been set up to help her do so, and those who wish to donate can do so on the GoFundMe page.