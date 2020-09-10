Family asks community help after mother of 4 is killed in murder-suicide

Clarissa Ford was killed in a murder-suicide in Denver on Sept. 4. (Credit: Ford family)

DENVER (KDVR) – It’s hard to miss the bright smile of Clarissa Ford in the family photos lined throughout her father’s Green Valley Ranch home.

But those photos are now some of the only memories left of Clarissa Ford for her family.

“It’s an unbelievable pain,” said Clarissa’s father, Ralph Ford. “It’s an unbelievable situation to be in.”

Denver Police responded to the call Friday, Sept. 4, of a shooting on 24th Street in Five Points.

Police said the incident was a domestic violence-related murder-suicide. Ford said Clarissa’s boyfriend shot her, and then shot himself.

“No family should have to go through this,” Ford said.

Clarissa leaves behind four daughters: ages 14, 7, 2 and a baby. Her family told the Problem Solvers the 7-year-old was in the home when the shooting happened.

“It’s hard to believe that that memory is going to stick with her for a long time,” Ford said. “When I broke down, she was patting me on the back saying, ‘Hey, Papa Ralph, it’s going to be OK.’ She’s my inspiration. She’s why I have to be strong.”

Now Ford’s parents are preparing for a funeral, but both are retired and on a fixed income. A member of the family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses.

Ralph Ford said the news completely blindsided his family. He has a message for anyone who is struggling with domestic violence in their relationship.

“If you in a situation, tell somebody,” Ford said. “Let somebody know, find somebody you can trust.”