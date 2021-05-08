Families travel to Denver for Mother’s Day reunions

DENVER (KDVR) — A spokesperson for Denver International Airport said that travel numbers have increased more than 800% in 2021 compared to 2020.

For example, April 26 through May 2, DIA saw about 29,948 people for the week in 2020.

In 2021 during the same week, TSA saw an average of 40,000 people each day, totaling 282,682 people.

On Mother’s Day weekend, masks haven’t concealed signs of pure love pulsing through the airport.

“I can’t even speak I’m so emotional,” grandmother Marta said.

Marta flew from Puerto Rico to Denver in order to hug her grandson Saturday and spend the holiday together.

“I haven’t seen them in about three years so we decided to come together for Mother’s Day because my birthday is also on Monday,” she said.

The Wolfson family is reunited in order to surprise their mother Liz for the holiday after she returned from a trip to the east coast Saturday.

“I haven’t seen my parents in nine or 10 months and they are almost 90 but I had to make it back to celebrate with my family,” Wolfson said.

TSA extended its mask requirement on planes for anyone over 2 years old until Sept. 13.

There are penalties still in place for those who break the mask rule. Fines start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Inside the Denver airport, masks are also required in the terminal, on the train and at your gate when you’re not eating or drinking.