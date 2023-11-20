COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday marked the first anniversary of the Club Q shooting that killed five people and injured 19 others in Colorado Springs.

The shooting occurred on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance and Daniel Aston were honored in Colorado Springs on Sunday with several memorials.

The five grieving families were surrounded by love and support at an event at the Industry Video Bar, which drew celebrities, local officials and community groups.

“For me, it’s just part of my healing journey, just to be with other people that we can relate to what’s going on and just to go to help get us through what we’re going through’ said Adriana Vance, who lost her son Raymond.

Family members told FOX31 the past year has been difficult, especially during the holiday season.

“It’s been very hard, we take it one day at a time,” said Stephanie Clark, who lost her sister Ashley in the shooting.

Clark told FOX31 that Ashley helped foster children.

“Right now, she would’ve been putting up all the Christmas for the foster kids,” said Clark.

The shooting, which occurred on a day normally marked by observance of LGBTQ+ community advocates and transgender leaders, will now also serve as a day of remembrance for those lost in the tragedy.

“Kelly was just a loving person. She always wanted to make people feel beautiful and accepted,” said Tiffany Loving, who lost her sister Kelly.

Vance told FOX31 the memorial event brought the families together and allowed them to lean on one another, sharing stories about their lost loved ones.

“Raymond really was a good kid, he was a good spirit, a good soul,” said Vance.

The event allowed others to heal as well. Dana Rasmussen of the Parasol Patrol helps ensure the safety and privacy of those attending LGBTQ+ events by shielding them from unwanted attention. She tearfully told FOX31 she had planned to attend Club Q on the night of the shooting but decided not to go at the last minute.

“The impact that I hope to take forward is that their lives weren’t given in vain, that we understand that people are just people who we love doesn’t matter, how we love doesn’t matter,” said Rasmussen.

Performer Bar Son Jones of the Wu-Tang Clan attended the event to show support for the families. He urged everyone to come together in the name of unity and peace.

“The whole world’s got to feel it, you know what I’m saying. There’s children out here that are supposed to have a brighter future and it’s sad, it’s really sad, it’s five families,” said Jones.

Club Q’s owners announced that they plan to create a memorial and re-open at a new location under the name “The Q”.