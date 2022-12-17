COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Family, friends and supporters of victims of the Club Q shooting came together for a fundraiser at Atrevida, the bar owned by a hero of the shooting, Rich Fierro.

“The outpouring from the Colorado Springs community has been outstanding, it’s very heartfelt,” Ron Bell, the grandfather of Raymond Green Vance said.

Raymond was killed in the shooting on Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs.

Atrevida has become a spot to coalesce for a number of people impacted by the horrific shooting at Club Q.

“They have allowed us, because of our relationship,” Bell said, “to come and celebrate Raymond.”

“People that we don’t even know are reaching out and offering to help in any way that Raymond’s mother needs,” Bell said.

Raymond’s passing has been especially hard on his mother.

The family has had relatives flown in from across the country and Mexico to help support her in whatever way they can this holiday season.

“We don’t want to think about it but we’re going into Christmas just like four other families, one down,” Bell said.

Raymond was with his girlfriend, Cassie, on the night of the shooting.

“There’s going to be a hole, there’s going to be a stocking hung in honor of that person,” Bell said, “there’s going to be memories, there’s going to be sadness.”

“As a result of this, we’ve been thrust into a larger community that we didn’t know before,” Bell said.

“You can’t really move one,” Bell said, “it’s something that we have to learn to live with, but it’s an unfortunate event that has brought people together.”

Grief will always be present for their family but Bell said they’re forging on with newfound support.