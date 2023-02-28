AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a woman who was murdered a day before Christmas last year spoke out about what happened and what her daughter was like. The mother of a man killed at the same time wrote a letter that was read by Aurora’s police chief.

The victims have been identified as Nekeya Brown, also known as “Tiffany,” and Katon Hutt. Both were 35 years old. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding who committed the murders.

2 people arrived before Christmas Eve murders

Aurora Police detectives say they were both murdered in Hutt’s apartment on Christmas Eve on Boston Street and 16th Avenue. The murders took place after two people covered from head to toe arrived in a car.

“They arrived, knocked on the door of the apartment and were let in, presumably by Nekeya or Mr. Hutt. They were inside for several minutes, at which point we have audio that covers multiple gunshots with someone screaming followed by more gunshots,” said Chris Barchetti, a homicide detective with the Aurora Police Department.

The metallic blue car was missing two front hubcaps. Two other people waited in the car. Detectives said they were not able to identify the make and model.

‘I don’t know why someone would do this’

Brown’s mother said she was supposed to be at her house to celebrate the holiday on Christmas Day. She said she took care of Hutt, who was blind. Brown had three children, boys aged 16, 10 and 4.

“The 10-year-old was her pride and joy, his momma was his everything,” said her mother, Ethel Goodrich. “So, he’s having a really, really hard time because he doesn’t understand why someone would want to take his mother from him.”

Goodrich also had this message.

“To the person that took my daughter’s life. I want you to know that when you took her life you took a part of mine as well. No parent should have to bury their child,” Goodrich said.

Nekeya “Tiffany” Brown and Katon Hutt

“At the end of the day, she had a heart of gold. She had a smile that can open up the heavens and let blessings pour down on you. She loved openly,” Goodrich said.

A message from Hutt’s mother was read to the police chief.

“Just by looking at Katon, you would not know that he suffered. Katon was nearly fully blind. At times, people took advantage of that, but Tiffany — also known as Nekeya — was a friend to him. I don’t know why someone would do this but they did not have to,” Police Chief Art Acevedo read from the letter written by Hutt’s mother.

Despite what happened to Brown, her mother emphasized she forgave the killer but wants whoever is responsible to be caught.

If you have any information that you think might be able to help investigators, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.