COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed and two are still in the hospital after a violent crash in Commerce City.

The crash happened Friday night around 11:30 at the intersection of Highway 2 and 72nd Avenue.

Commerce City police say a 17-year-old boy was driving south on Highway 2, likely at a high rate of speed, and crashed into a vehicle turning left onto 72nd Avenue.

Anthony Apodaca says his sister, Shantel Apodaca, was driving that vehicle. He says the mother of four was driving to the store with her 8-year-old son, Joseph, and her friend Monica Rios when their vehicle was hit.

Shantel died at the scene and Joseph is still in critical condition.

“It’s hard. Going to the store for food to eat and not coming home, leaving four babies behind, one that’s struggling,” Anthony said.

Family members say Monica Rios died later at the hospital.

“Our lives are never going to be the same,” said her brother, Frank Rios Jr. “Anybody that knows my sister knows that she’s very independent. She has a big heart. She’s always looking out for people. She’d arrange coat drives. She got blankets for the homeless. She was always taking people food.”

As both families grieve, Commerce City police are still investigating. Officers are reconstructing the accident to help determine if any charges will be filed.

“They’ll measure that intersection. We utilize our drones to take measurements. They’ll look at the skid marks and evidence that’s there on the scene,” said Joanna Small, the Public Information Officer.

She said the 17-year-old driver had a green light, but if he was speeding, he could be held responsible.

“If speed is playing a factor, that changes things pretty dramatically,” Small said.

The investigation could take two weeks to complete.

Both the Rios family and the Apodaca families have GoFundMe accounts set up to help cover expenses.