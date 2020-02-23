Families bid farewell to deploying members of the Colorado National Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Bidding farewell to loved ones is never easy.

Bidding farewell to loved ones is even more difficult when we know they will be in harms way and gone for an extended period of time.

On Saturday morning, 30 families embraced a loved one a little tighter and wiped away tears of pride.

The families were saying goodbye to members of the Colorado National Guard’s 220th Military Police Company.

“We’re all ready, the goodbye is the hardest part of course,” one of the deploying soldiers said.

For security purposes, FOX31 was asked not to identify any deploying soldiers or family members.

Those deploying are going to Afghanistan in order to support ground troops and defend America.

“The nerves are up for everyone, that’s for sure,” another soldier said. “This is what you joined to do, protect your country, and your family, and everyone staying behind.”

Those staying behind are temporarily giving up a cherished loved one for the sake of what they believe is a collective higher importance.

“The sacrifice is huge, it’s not something people do very often,” the husband of a deploying soldier said. “We got two little girls, we’re kinda trying to focus on, not focusing on the void that she’s leaving behind, remembering that it’s only temporary. She’s gonna come home.”

During the deployment, the families at home will support the troops and each other.

“The support for a soldier is probably the most vital thing for them to survive out there,” said the soldier’s husband. “They are going to protect America’s interests, and us here at home as well.”

The soldiers of the 220th Military Police Company stand tall, are proud to serve, and don’t seek attention.

“The mission comes first,” another deploying soldier said. “So, it’s making sure we the mission done, and all my brothers and sisters come home next to me.”

And when that happens, they will be able to stand at ease.