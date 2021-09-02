False school shooting rumors prompt extra security at Douglas County schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County schools will have extra security on Friday after shooting rumors spread through the district, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. Thursday that the rumors “have been found to be false,” but extra security will be implemented “out of (an) abundance of caution.”

The rumors reportedly targeted “several” schools, including Douglas County High School in Castle Rock and Ponderosa High School in Parker, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories