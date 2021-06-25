Falling Rock Tap House prepares for final call after two decade tenure in Denver

DENVER — After nearly 25 years in LoDo, Denver’s Falling Rock Tap House will close for good this Sunday.

Owner Chris Black made the announcement earlier this week, citing changes in the neighborhood, more competition, and difficulty finding staff to stay open.

“It’s been over a year, and people have found other things to do,” Black said. “It’s a challenging lifestyle, and people found more regular jobs.”

Black says the bar’s final day of business will be this Sunday. They’ll be open from Noon until 5:00 pm, when the final call will take place for one of the more storied craft beer chapters in Colorado history.

“We really have been kind of the central gathering spot for craft beer, for 24 years now, and it’s been overwhelming seeing the response,” Black said.

On Friday, the line to get in stretched around the block well before doors opened at 5:00 pm. Robert and Crystal Burns were near the front of the line and said they were sad to say goodbye after years of visiting.

“This is one of the best beer bars in the country, so it’s going to leave a big hole,” Robert said.

For the past few weeks, Black has been packing up the rare beers, and memorabilia that have adorned the walls for the past two decades. Plenty of visitors have also asked about the future of the rare beer bottles that have lined the walls.

Black says he’s already received interest from a beer library museum, but wouldn’t go into much detail, only saying they’ll be preserved in some way.

“I’m really glad about that,” Black said. “I’d hate to just recycle them, there’s too much history up there.”

Black says it’s been an emotional week, and says it’s tough to say goodbye to something loved by so many.

“There’s going to be a lot of tears, and a lot of regulars, and a lot of people coming in for it, and I’m dreading and looking forward to it at the same time,” he says.

