DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A detective’s children received a gift they will likely never forget.

Detective Joe Pollack, 64, a Douglas County sheriff detective passed away from COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2021.

His death was considered a line of duty death.

Pollack was a 20-year veteran of the New York City Police Department before he spent 19 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in the Special Investigations Unit.

Pollack’s three children received an exact replica of their father’s badge just in time for National Police Week, which honors fallen law enforcement officers.

Detective Joe Pollack’s children received a replica of his badge in honor of National Police Week. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 5/13/2022.

Pollack’s children were able to visit the Douglas County Law Enforcement Memorial Wall to have a private moment in memory of their father.