COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Family and friends of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery honored him Monday morning during funeral services in Colorado Springs.

“To the members of the EPCSO. I am at a loss right now with words of the pain we are all feeling but we honor Andrew for his commitment and service,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.

Peery was described as a man of service his whole adult life. Friends shared that he served 12 years in the Army before medically retiring and heading to the police academy in Bakersfield, California.

“He served three combat tours in Iraq,” Elder said.

According to Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry, Peery graduated from the police academy on Aug. 15, 2014. Exactly eight years ago to the day of his funeral.

“We never know the years we will be given,” Terry said.

Retired Sergeant Matthew Peery, Andrew’s brother spoke at the funeral and said they were always competitive with each other. They came from a family in law enforcement. Their dad was an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“This was a hit for us very bad – he was a better man than me, better cop, better brother and I appreciate him for everything,” Matthew Peery said.

Peery is survived by his wife and two kids.

If you’d like to help the Peery family you can donate to the family through any Chase Bank under the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund with Andrew Peery in the memo line.

Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the EPCSO at this address:

Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, 27 E Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.