Fallen climber rescued near Mt. Neva sustains serious injuries

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 22-year-old man was rescued near Mt. Neva Thursday morning after falling approximately 400 meters while doing a technical climb up the Juliet Couloir.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a notification from one of the climber’s family members shortly after 8 a.m.

The climber activated an emergency alert from his handheld GPS device. With assistance from his parents, search and rescue teams were able to receive the coordinates for where the injured climber was located.

Authorities say the climber sustained serious injuries to his lower body after falling 400 meters down the snowfield and hitting a grouping of rocks

Once rescuers reached the climber, they were able to tend to his injuries until the Colorado Army National Guard arrived. They then completed a hoist rescue into a Black Hawk helicopter.

The climber was flown to the Boulder Airport. An ambulance then transported him to a local hospital.

Authorities say that although he was climbing by himself, he did have proper safety equipment with him.

The rescue took approximately four hours.