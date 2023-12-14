GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Thursday was a day for the loved ones of both Sonny Almanza and late Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff to sway the judge’s decision at Almanza’s sentencing.

Almanza was found guilty on eight counts, including first-degree murder of a peace officer, and sentenced to life in prison without parole in Vakoff’s shooting death in September 2022.

Almanza’s family told the judge that he’s not the monster he’s been made out to be, but it was Vakoff’s girlfriend and fellow Arvada Police Officer Megan Esslinger who offered the most emotional case.

“Us, his family, knows who Sonny really is, as the man he is, as the dad he is, as the brother he is, as everything he is to everyone. He’s a good person,” said Jacob Marrujo, Almanza’s brother-in-law.

Marrujo and other relatives said they would stay by Almanza’s side after he was sentenced for killing Vakoff with an AR-15. The whole confrontation started when Almanza got into a family argument.

“He stopped the threat — you — with his own life,” Esslinger said.

Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty with friends (Photo credit: Cameron Cox)

‘He saved everyone’s lives, including your children’

Esslinger described the dilemma police officers face daily: not knowing if the next day on the job will be their last.

“He didn’t know when he looked at me and told me he loved me at our station, that would be the last time he saw me,” Esslinger said. “I didn’t either, but none of us do.”

Esslinger spoke directly to Almanza of the sacrifice and dangers officers face every day.

“We do it to stop people like you and to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” Esslinger said.

Almanza’s family has been critical of the judicial process and of the department. Esslinger used her time to speak directly to Almanza, who called police the night of Vakoff’s death.

“He saved everyone’s lives,” Esslinger said, “including your children, who sat in a car defenseless at the hands of you, their father. Hands that suggested the police be there in the first place before those hands murdered one of us.”

The judge in this case reflected on a moment in the trial as a tragic turning point.

He described the testimony of a relative of Almanza’s, who said before the shooting, Almanza put his daughters in the back of a car and assured them police would help keep everyone safe. If the situation had ended there, the judge said, everything that happened afterward would have been avoided.